Army dismisses 40 soldier deaths in Borno

The Nigerian Army has refuted reports claiming that over 40 soldiers were killed in recent terrorist attacks across Borno State, describing such accounts as misleading and based on unverified sources.

The clarification follows a report by Sahara Reporters, which alleged significant military casualties during assaults on local communities.

In a statement on Saturday, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, Media Information Officer for Operation Hadin Kai, said the report presented a distorted version of events and overlooked the efforts of troops who successfully defended communities from coordinated terrorist attacks.

The statement noted that the attacks were carried out by Boko Haram remnants, who had previously been forced out of the Sambisa Forest during sustained military campaigns.

“These assaults on multiple communities occurred when Boko Haram elements regrouped and launched coordinated night attacks from several directions,” the army explained.

The attacks targeted both civilian settlements and military positions in Konduga, Ngoshe, Mainok, and Jakana.

“The troops on the ground responded swiftly and displayed exceptional bravery in repelling the attackers and safeguarding the affected communities,” the statement added.

While confirming that a commanding officer and some soldiers were killed during the engagements, the army emphasized that a number of terrorists were neutralized.

“Regrettably, a Commanding Officer and several brave soldiers paid the ultimate price while confronting the attackers and preventing further destruction,” the army said.

The military also rejected claims suggesting its forces were overwhelmed.

“It is important to clarify that our troops were not overrun. They engaged the terrorists from multiple fronts with determination to protect civilians and restore order,” the statement said.

The army further noted that the attackers used explosives and heavy gunfire during the night raids, which also caused civilian casualties when residents were caught in the crossfire.

The Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, visited the operational theatre in Maiduguri to meet with troops, assess the situation, and strengthen ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

“During the visit, he ordered the immediate reinforcement of troops and deployment of additional equipment to maintain pressure on fleeing terrorists,” the statement said.

The army confirmed that ground and air operations are ongoing to track down the attackers, dismantle regrouping cells, and rescue civilians who may have been abducted during the assaults.

It urged the public to disregard exaggerated reports that could undermine the morale of soldiers.

“The Nigerian Army reassures Nigerians that it will sustain operational efforts until all terrorist elements are completely neutralized.