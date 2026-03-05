Army dislodges IPOB camp in Anambra, recovers ammunition

Troops of the Nigerian Army, under Operation Eastern Sanity, have successfully dislodged a camp belonging to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Orsumoghu, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, recovering a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosive devices.

The operation forms part of ongoing clearance efforts aimed at restoring peace and security in the southeastern region.

The joint operation, conducted in collaboration with other security agencies and supported by the Nigerian Air Force, led to the discovery and systematic destruction of multiple insurgent camps within the area.

During the operation, troops recovered an assortment of arms and military equipment, including pump-action and locally fabricated guns, rifle components, ammunition belts, and IED-making materials.

Additionally, Biafran currencies and musical instruments reportedly used by the group’s so-called army band were seized.



In a statement issued on Thursday, the Nigerian Army confirmed that the operations at Camp Gbadoanya were integral to Operation Eastern Sanity, which targets the dismantling of IPOB and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), with the broader objective of ensuring lasting peace and security across the region.

Items recovered from the site included welding and drilling machines, car batteries, electrode welding handles, locally made guns, and other materials used in the construction of explosives. All items were destroyed to prevent their future use in attacks against security forces or civilians.

According to the statement, the clearance of these camps and the seizure of arms and explosive materials represents a major setback for IPOB/ESN activities in the area.

Troops remain on high alert, conducting follow-up patrols to ensure that no remnants of the insurgents regroup, while maintaining heightened security across affected communities.



The military urged residents of Ihiala and neighboring communities to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely intelligence on the movements of suspected IPOB/ESN members.

It further stressed that community support is vital in sustaining peace and preventing the resurgence of militant activities in the region.