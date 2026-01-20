Army destroys Boko Haram logistics base in Borno

Army troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI have uncovered and dismantled a major underground logistics supply base used by Boko Haram terrorists, seizing large quantities of essential supplies that were sustaining their operations.

The discovery, achieved through precise intelligence-led offensives, has severely disrupted the insurgents ability to maintain its fighters in the field.

Supported by air assets providing real-time surveillance, troops destroyed multiple terrorist camps and repelled fierce counterattacks, including armed drone strikes, while maintaining their momentum and dominance in the contested area.

“Troops morale remains high, and fighting efficiency continues to be maintained,” the military stated in its statement on Tuesday, emphasizing the resolve to degrade the insurgents’ capabilities further.

The operations took place on Sunday, January 18, 2026, in the Timbuktu Triangle axis of Borno State, targeting identified enclaves such as Chilaria, Garin Faruk, and Abirma as part of the ongoing Operation DESERT SANITY.

Among the key recoveries from the underground logistics storage and Petroleum and Oil Lubricant (POL) dump were Baofeng radios, mobile phones, five AK-47 magazines, various rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Also, Boko Haram/ISWAP flags, links of 12.7 × 108 mm ammunition, diesel-powered grinding machines, a large quantity of medical supplies, several bags of grains, and a pick-up truck were recovered.

According to a statement issued by the military on Tuesday, the army disclosed further that at midday, advancing troops faced armed drone attacks from the insurgents but pressed on undeterred.

It added that a second attempt in the evening was also decisively repelled, forcing the terrorists to withdraw.

“Troops remain resolute in their mission to eliminate terrorist threats, protect civilians, and restore lasting peace and stability to the North East.