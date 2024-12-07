Army destroys Boko Haram camp inside Zamfara forest

Troops of the 1 Brigade, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, in a joint collaboration with Operation Forest Yinzuya (OPFY) Multi-Sector Task Force (MST) and Hybrid Forces, launched a coordinated offensive operation in the Yankuzo general area of Tsafe Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

The operation targeted several terrorist hideouts in Asola Hills following weeks of intelligence about their activities within the general area.

On Saturday, a source in the state, Zagazola Makama, noted that upon reaching the general area, heavy artillery fire was deployed followed by a close air support, enabling the troops to advance toward Asola Hills.

In the course of the operation, contact was made, the troops engaged heavily armed terrorists, killing some of them and forcing some of them to retreat northward on motorcycles.

The combined forces, supported by airstrikes, pursued the fleeing terrorists and destroyed their life-support structures and camps located at the foot of Asola Hills.

According to a military source, an unspecified number of terrorists were neutralized, while others were targeted in air interdictions as they attempted to escape with cattle. Ground troops also recovered three motorcycles abandoned by the terrorists.

The operation, which concluded at 4:45 p.m., was described as hitch-free, with troops safely returning to base after a thorough debriefing.

This offensive forms part of intensified efforts by security forces to dismantle terrorist networks in Zamfara State and restore peace to the region.