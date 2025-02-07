Army deploys special troops after NYSC ex-DG abductors

The Nigerian Army has deployed special troops to go after the abductors of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) former Director General, Major General Mahrazu Tsiga (retd), barely 24 hours after his adoption from his residence in Tsiga village, Katsina state.

Troops, led by Brig. Gen. Babatunde Omopariola of the 17 Brigade, have been deployed to the forests to track down the kidnappers and rescue the NYSC ex-DG and other abducted victims.

The troops, who were deployed yesterday, have been instructed to be decisive in the apprehension of the kidnappers by either capturing them alive or dead.

The Guild had reported that the kidnapping of the NYSC ex-DG, which occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, lasted three hours.

The assailants killed one person, abducted at least nine others, and looted homes during the attack in the state.

Eyewitnesses suggested Tsiga was the primary target, as his family members were left unharmed.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Police Command has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.