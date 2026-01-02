Army denies withholding soldiers’ allowances

The Headquarters of the 35 Artillery Brigade, Abeokuta, has dismissed allegations of non-payment of allowances and extortion by soldiers deployed in Ogun State, describing the claims as false and misleading.

The response followed a viral video circulating on social media, allegedly authored by one Abdul, which accused the Commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Godwin Nwamba; the Commanding Officer of the 351 Artillery Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Innocent Matthew; and the Brigade Operations Officer, Major Isaac Ezechukwu, of withholding soldiers’ allowances and permitting the extortion of motorists along border routes.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 35 Artillery Brigade, Major Idereghi Samuel Akari, the Army clarified that soldiers deployed under Operation MESA, a state-sponsored multi-agency security operation in Ogun State, have been receiving their revised monthly allowance of ₦60,000 since Brigadier General Nwamba assumed command in January 2025, an increase from the previous ₦45,000.

The statement also dismissed allegations of extortion, stressing that troops deployed along border areas have never engaged in such illegal activities. It noted that the Nigerian Army maintains zero tolerance for indiscipline and extortion, adding that no credible complaint has been recorded against any personnel of the Brigade.

According to the Brigade, in line with directives from Defence Headquarters and Army Headquarters, all unnecessary checkpoints along border routes have been dismantled, leaving only relevant security agencies to conduct legitimate vehicle checks.

The Army further described the allegations as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, alleging that the individual behind the viral video is a disgruntled retired airman with a history of spreading false narratives and propaganda against senior officers during his years in service.

Reaffirming its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and personnel welfare, the 35 Artillery Brigade said it would continue to collaborate with other security agencies and stakeholders in Ogun State to protect lives and property while upholding the highest standards of military ethics and discipline.