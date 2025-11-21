Army denies forcing youths into military service

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a viral publication alleging that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, planned to forcibly recruit Nigerians aged 18 and above into military service due to rising security threats in the northern region.

The military also clarified that the COAS never threatened compulsory conscription for youths who fail to voluntarily enlist, and denied reports claiming that 10,000 soldiers recruited last year had gone missing.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele, described the circulating post as a “malicious fabrication,” stressing that the Chief of Army Staff had never made such remarks “at any time or in any forum.”

She warned individuals and groups behind the content to stop spreading false and inciting information, adding that those responsible would be identified, arrested, and prosecuted.

Anele also urged Nigerians to disregard the rumor and rely solely on verified Army communication channels and official social media accounts for credible updates.