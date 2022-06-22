Army debunks reports linking personnel’s death to military court interrogation

Following the reports that a personnel in the Nigerian Army, Udiadenye Jeremiah committed suicide in Kaduna State because he was being investigated by a military court, the army have debunked the allegations making rounds on social media as false and invalid.

It stated that the military body had lost one of its finest officers and that the authorities of the Nigerian Army were deeply concerned that unscrupulous persons would employ such sad occurrence to malign their own Army.

Army disclosed that an appropriate Board of Inquiry has been instituted to investigate what led to the tragic incident and that its report would guide the NA on subsequent actions and measures to take to forestall a recurrence.

In a statement released by the force’s Director Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, yesterday, in Abuja, it stated that until his demise, Jeremiah was the Commanding Officer of 167 Special Forces Battalion at Giri in the FCT from where he led special operations to various commands including 1 Division.

According to the statement: “The Nigerian Army (NA) has observed an obnoxious insinuation making the rounds on social media, alleging that late Major Udiandeye Jeremiah Udiadenye, terminated his life through suicide, because he was being interrogated or investigated by a military court martial in 1 Division, Kaduna.

“Having lost one of its finest officers, the authorities of the Nigerian Army feel deeply concerned that unscrupulous persons under whatever guise would employ such sad occurrence to malign their own Army. Nevertheless, for the sake of posterity, it needs be mentioned that the late senior officer had an unblemished career in the military and never needed to face any disciplinary process.”

It further emphasized that the NA belongs to the Nigerian people and remains obligated to work along established guidelines as a responsible corporate entity and that the general public should disregard the ignorant news.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

