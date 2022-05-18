Army debunks corruption, extortion allegations against personnel

The Nigerian Army has debunked allegations making rounds that some aggrieved personnel had written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing the top military officers of corruption and extortion.

It stated that it was worrisome that the insinuation indicated that soldiers had also threatened to embark on strike which was tantamount to mutiny in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

According to the military body, the report was a vague allegation of corruption and extortion which depicts a shallow understanding of the processes of payments of personnel salaries and allowances.

Also, it stated that the allegations contained in the anonymous letter were a ridiculous attempt at disparaging the Nigerian army and causing disaffection among personnel as all monthly entitlements of personnel have been disbursed.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, said that the Nigerian army subscribed to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as directed by the Federal Government, since 2018 and that the system had facilitated the flawless payment of salaries and allowances of personnel.

Nwachukwu said that subscribing to IPPIS was part of the effort to guard against fraudulent practices and entrench accountability and transparency in the military system.

According to him, the IPPIS does not permit personnel access to payment processes and that provides zero opportunity for anyone or group of persons to manipulate personnel entitlements.

He said: “It is also important to state that the army and sister services, jointly operate a Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure (CONAFSS), which is applicable to the Armed Forces of Nigeria in general.

“Therefore, what is applicable to personnel of Nigerian Navy and Air Force, invariably applies to personnel of the Nigerian army. Suffice to state that personnel salaries and allowances are promptly and appropriately paid, without any form of shortchanging,”

Nwachukwu emphasized, in a statement released yesterday, said that it was weird that personnel whose morale was considerably high under the command of the incumbent Chief of Army Staff, would make such allegations and threats.

The spokesperson further reassured personnel that the Chief of Army Staff’s innovative welfare programs currently being implemented for Regimental Sergeant Majors down and their families, will be unmatched for posterity.

As gathered, an online report had emerged on Monday that some aggrieved personnel had in an impersonal letter to President Muhammadu Buhari accused top army officers of corruption.

