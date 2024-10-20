Army debunks COAS’ death report

The Nigerian Army has refuted reports circulating that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has passed on over protracted ailments.

Army described that the reports as malicious and urged Nigerians to disregard the report saying it is untrue.

Reacting to reports that had claimed that Lagbaja has died through its official social media handle, the Army said: “This is fake news”.

Efforts to reach the Army spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, for further explanation on the condition of the Army boss, proved abortive as he didn’t respond to calls and Short message.

However, sources at the Army Headquarters claimed that the Army Chief is critically ill and that was reason many believed that he had passed on.

They added that the Army boss has been flown abroad for further treatments and has appointed an another officer to act during his absence.

Before this, several reports had indicated that the Army chief has died over protracted ailments.

The reports added that Lagbaja had died of cancer 48 hours earlier.

The post read: “The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has died. Lagbaja died in an undisclosed hospital overseas nearly 48 hours ago from stage three cancer, according to a senior government official.

“The death of the Chief of Army Staff has been kept secret due to intense lobbying by some generals who wish to take the position.

“Lagbaja, born on 28 February 1968 in Ilobu, Osun State, was appointed by President Bola Tinubu in June 2023 as the 27th Chief of Army Staff.”