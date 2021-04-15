Army confirms calmness in Damasak village after B’Haram reported invasion

The Nigerian Army has refuted claims that terrorist group, Boko Haram, has taken over Damasak, a town in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State, saying contrary to reports, its troops of Operation Lafiya Dole are in total control of troubled area.

It explained that contrary to media reports, there was calmness in Damasak village following alleged Boko Haram reported invasion into the town and that the military formation was in control of the area.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, through a statement on Thursday, said that the reported attacked by the terrorists group was false, and that such was handiwork of mischief makers.

According to him, the reports in a section of the media that the terrorists had overrun and were in control of Damasak town were blatant misinformation.

Yerima explained that there was an attack by the terrorists on the town as was reported, but the terrorists were effectively repelled by the troops.

“As we speak, troops are in total control of the general area. The Commander of 5 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. S.S. Tilawan was driving round the town earlier this afternoon to assess the general situation, following the attack by the terrorists,” he said.

The director said that the terrorists sneaked in from the northern flank in active collaboration with some local informants.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to assure residents of Damasak and adjoining communities to remain calm as mop operation by the troops are ongoing to flush out the remnant of the terrorists who attacked a section of the town,” the statement added.