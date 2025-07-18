Army conducts mental health training for soldiers across trouble zones

As part of efforts to prioritise the mental well-being of its personnel, the Armed Forces of Nigeria has flagged off the 2025 First Bi-Annual Sensitisation Training on Stress Management, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and Emotional Intelligence for troops serving in active combat zones.

The initiative aims to equip soldiers with the psychological tools needed to cope with the emotional toll of prolonged exposure to violence, high-stress environments, and life-threatening situations.

The training, held on Friday at the 8 Division Auditorium in Sokoto, is targeted at officers and soldiers involved in Operation FANSAN YAMMA and other internal security operations across the country.

At the opening ceremony, Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa reiterated the military’s dedication to safeguarding the mental health of its personnel, emphasizing that soldiers face not only physical dangers but also significant emotional and psychological challenges while on duty.

Speaking through the Director of Innovation and Concept Development, Defence Headquarters, Major General Warrah Idris, the CDS emphasised that managing mental health is as crucial as physical preparedness in modern warfare.

“Our troops are exposed to invisible wounds, stress, trauma, and emotional fatigue that can linger long after combat. This training is a strategic step toward equipping them with the skills to manage these realities”, Musa stated.

He called for emotional resilience to be embedded in military training and for mental health support systems to be integrated into operational routines across all commands.

Also speaking at the event, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division and Commander Sector Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, represented by Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Abubakar Suru, commended the initiative as timely and essential.

“This training provides our personnel with the tools to identify signs of PTSD, develop coping mechanisms, and strengthen emotional intelligence, all of which are crucial for mission effectiveness and overall well-being,” he said.

He further praised the Chief of Defence Staff for his visionary leadership in prioritizing troop welfare and for elevating mental health issues within the military command structure.

The training convenes military psychologists, mental health specialists, and personnel from diverse units to exchange practical insights, foster peer support, and encourage a culture of psychological readiness.

Participants will develop a better understanding of stress factors encountered in combat and acquire practical techniques for self-care, supporting teammates, and managing emotions—essential skills for sustaining long-term operational effectiveness.