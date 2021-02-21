Army chief gives personnel 48hrs to recapture B’Haram strongholds

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, has orders troops to ensure the recapturing of troubled areas dominated by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State within 48-hour.

He listed the areas for recapturing to include Kirenowa, Kirta, Wulgo, Chikingudo in Marte and Ngala Local Government Areas of the state.

Attahiru said that the areas were reported to have a strong presence of the murderous sect and all hands must be on deck by the troops in recapturing the area and ensure restoration of normalcy.

Speaking on Sunday while addressing the troops of the Nigerian Army Super Camp 9, Dikwa, the army chief maintained that it was time for the troops to get back on the field and clear the areas.

“In the last few days we have had attacks in your Area of Responsibility: it is now high time we get back and fight through and support our forces ahead of you. Areas around Marte, Chukungudu, Krenoa and Kirta Wulgo must be cleared in the next 48 hours,” he said.

Continuing, the army boss said, “you can rest assured of all the support required in this very onerous task. I have just spoken to your Theatre Commander, General Officer Commanding, you cannot let this nation down. Go there and do the needful and I will be right behind you. Ensure you do your job, and do your job well.

“They have presented certain issues that came up, sooner rather than later we would address; where there are no adequate A and B vehicles we would provide with these few remarks. I wish you well on the operation and I know the morale is high.”

The ultimatum may not be unconnected to the repeated attacks by the terrorist group in the local government within last week.