Army Chief assures soldiers’ commitment to democracy, eradicating banditry

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has assured Nigerians that the Army will remain apolitical and steadfast in protecting the nation’s democracy in line with its constitutional mandate.

He reiterated that the subordination of the military to constituted civil authority remains the foundation for professionalism, urging officers and soldiers to uphold democratic values at all times.

Shaibu gave the assurance on Saturday at the Passing Out Parade of the Executive Commission Course 2/2025 held at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji.

According to him, We must safeguard this constitutional democratic governance that promotes the values and interests of every well-meaning Nigerian, irrespective of tribe or religion.

“I charge all Nigerian Army personnel to be proud champions of democracy and remain apolitical in discharging their constitutional duties.”

Shaibu assured Nigerians that the Army remains committed to protecting lives and property across the country, adding that troops are working round the clock to secure the territorial integrity of the nation and support other security agencies.

The COAS commended the Commandant of NASI and the training staff for the successful conduct of the course, noting that the achievements recorded in training and operations were made possible by government support.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and sustained assistance to the Nigerian Army, reaffirming the loyalty of officers and soldiers to the government and the Constitution.

Shaibu also thanked the Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani, and the people of the state for their cooperation and support to Army formations and institutions.

He congratulated the passing-out cadets and their families, wishing them successful careers as they prepare to join units and formations across the country.

“The Nigerian Army awaits you all in the field,” he said.