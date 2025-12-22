Army captures bandit leader terrorising Benue, Taraba

The Nigerian army has arrested a bandit leader, Fidelis Gayama, over his kidnapping and other terrorism act in Benue and Taraba States, causing massive unrest in the areas.

The Operatives at 6 Brigade, Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke, carried out the enforcement on the notorious figure alleging cases of armed robbery, breach of peace and disruption movement at the borders of both states.

The spokesperson at the Brigade, Muhammad Umar, stated that the arrestee, who also indulged in threatening the safety of residents in the area, had been a long-time waned figure, over his affiliation with one Aka Dogo, the duo, conspiring together to carry out the terrorism acts.

Muhammed, on Monday, added that after his arrest yesterday at the Vaase Community in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, he has been taken to the military custody and will be handed over to the appropriate authority for comprehensive investigation and prosecution in line with extant laws.

The Commander of the army base, Kingsley Uwa, described the arrest as a significant blow to criminal networks but reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to curbing criminalty and urged the public to ceaselessly provide credible intelligence to necessary authorities to further create an avenue of combating banditry, as well as securing a peaceful habitat for the states and the country at large.