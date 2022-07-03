Army boss threaten to wage war against bandits, others terrorizing communities

The Theatre Commander of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Christopher Musa has threatened to wage war against all bandits and other criminal elements terrorizing communities across the country.

Musa charged troops of Operation HADIN KAI to neutralize all terrorists elements marauding and hibernating in any part of the North East region of the country without mercy.

According to the army boss, there should be no room for pity for bandits who are vehemently causing harms to citizens and inhibiting national peace.

While addressing graduands of Train-the-Trainers’ Course Batch 2/2022 at the Theater Training School in Maimalari Military Cantonment, Maiduguri, yesterday, he urged course participants to impart the knowledge gained from the course in their subordinates at their various units.

He commended the officers, instructors and soldiers of the school for their commitment and dedication.

Musa further commended the contributions of the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service, Centre for Civilians in Conflict, 7 DMSH, 7 Div PT Group and many others who have contributed to the training of the participants.

On his part, the Theatre Training Officer (TTO), Brigadier General EO Oduyebo disclosed that the 83 participants comprising of 9 officers and 74 soldiers were drawn from various units across the Theatre.

He emphasized that the two weeks rigorous military training is designed to broaden participant’s knowledge of military operations, civilian harm mitigation, leadership and build a professional, yet physically and mentally fit soldier that can take on and neutralize any adversary anytime, anywhere.

