Army boss tasks soldiers on continuous self development

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya has tasked soldiers on the need for them to enhance themselves with continuous capacity development as it is necessary in line with his vision to adequately and timely confront the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

Yahaya said that it is not enough for the soldiers to just rely on what they know but they should ensure that they develop themselves always to deliver better results, adding that learning is an endless journey.

As disclosed by the force’s Director Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, on Thursday, while commissioning the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command (NACWC) Off Grid Solar Farm in Abuja, the army boss noted that the adversaries have also extended their nefarious activities to the cyber domain, emphasizing that for the Command to effectively achieve its mandate, there was need for alternative power source, hence the execution of the project.