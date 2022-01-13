Army boss tasks soldiers on continuous self development
By Esther Kalu
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya has tasked soldiers on the need for them to enhance themselves with continuous capacity development as it is necessary in line with his vision to adequately and timely confront the security challenges bedeviling the nation.
Yahaya said that it is not enough for the soldiers to just rely on what they know but they should ensure that they develop themselves always to deliver better results, adding that learning is an endless journey.
As disclosed by the force’s Director Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, on Thursday, while commissioning the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command (NACWC) Off Grid Solar Farm in Abuja, the army boss noted that the adversaries have also extended their nefarious activities to the cyber domain, emphasizing that for the Command to effectively achieve its mandate, there was need for alternative power source, hence the execution of the project.
The COAS further expressed satisfaction with the project as he commended the soldiers for their consistent resilience and doggedness in ensuring that the insecurities and terrorism in the country is tackled, adding that they have contributed greatly in countering insurgency operations.
Also, the Major General, Abubakar Adamu commended Yahaya for his support to the command, particularly for the timely provision of funds for the completion of the Solar Farm which he described as a huge project.
He said that the completion of the project have boosted the morale of the personnel and will further encourage the operational capability of the command.
