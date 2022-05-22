Army boss seeks ex-officers’ support against Boko Haram, others

The Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya has called on retired officers to support the fight against Boko Haram and other criminal elements across the country.

He said that they should not to rest on their oars even in retirement until the security challenge in the country is brought to an end.

Yahaya noted that the Army is open to their invaluable contributions towards attaining her constitutional mandate and would always welcome their supports.

The army boss said that the task to eliminate criminal elements across the country demanded collaboration and that their support would go a long in assisting their plans.

He further said that they were welcome to attend functions and sessions in order to continue to extend their fellowship to the colleagues they were leaving behind in service.

According to the Army Chief, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding 81 Division NA Major General Umar Musa, Yesterday, emphasized that retirement is an inevitable phase in the life of every military personnel as it marks the complement of active service to the nation.

He commended the retired officers for the remarkable achievements they made while in active service to the Nation through the NA.

The Army Chief further assured them that the NA will remain grateful for the services they rendered in the defence of their fatherland.

On his part, the President Mess Committee, Danlami Ndahi noted that retirement marks the successful complement of active service to the nation and that it was worth celebrating.

As gathered, the retired officers honoured included Moses Abolanle, Igwe Ibemere, Mustapha Anka, Francis Ekoyo, Folarin Orolugbagbe and Ceril Okafor.

Others were said to have included: Moses Babuba, Abong Leku, Gabriel Ogwo, Rilwanu Ishida, Bisi Olajide.

