Army boss relocates to Benue over gunmen persistent attacks

Amid escalating violence and deadly raids in Benue State, Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General, Olufemi Oluyede, has temporarily relocated his command post to Makurdi, the state capital, to tackle the growing security crisis.

The decision comes in the wake of repeated assaults reportedly carried out by armed herders and militia groups, which have resulted in numerous fatalities, injuries, and the destruction of entire communities.

The situation has raised alarm nationwide, with fresh attacks resulting in 43 deaths in villages within Gwer West and Apa Local Government Areas.

Shocked by the worsening state of affairs, General Oluyede departed from Abuja on Tuesday, accompanied by senior officers from Army Headquarters, including key Principal Staff Officers.

His mission is to personally assess the deteriorating security situation and lead a more coordinated and forceful response on the ground.

As part of his immediate intervention, the COAS has directed the immediate deployment of additional troops to reinforce existing military efforts in Benue, mandating the soldiers to neutralize the armed groups fueling the unrest across the state.

While stationed in the state, General Oluyede is scheduled to hold a series of strategy sessions with field commanders to evaluate ongoing operations and design new, more effective tactics.

He will also visit key military installations, interact with frontline soldiers, and uplift their morale through face-to-face engagement, reaffirming the Nigerian Army’s commitment to protecting civilians.

During the visit, sources within the Army disclosed that changes could be made to the command structure, including the possible replacement of certain commanders to end the widespread killings across the state.

In a further show of commitment, the army chief is expected to visit communities hardest hit by the violence to offer direct reassurance to residents. He may also personally oversee operations in volatile areas before heading back to Abuja.

This move mirrors his earlier hands-on approach in Borno State, where his presence on the front lines significantly disrupted insurgent activities and boosted troop effectiveness.

The security situation in Benue remains dire as days before the most recent attacks, Rev. Fr. Solomon Atongo was shot by suspected militias, and 42 others, including a police officer, were killed in coordinated assaults on four villages in Gwer West.