Army boss presents four motorcycles to officers serving Enugu base

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, General Lagbaja, has presented four motorcycles to honour four soldiers serving in the Division for their diligence while performing their duties.

The honoured soldiers were said to have included: , Amodu Simon, Oyinbo Emmanuel, Mbanaso Isaac and Ibrahim Lawal.

They were said to have recieved a brand new motorcycles each in addition to Letters of Commendation from the GOC.

While making the presentation to the soldiers, in Enugu, yesterday Lagbaja described their conduct as commendable and examplary and noted that the soldiers’ assiduousness in ensuring the hygiene of the various portions of the cantonment assigned to them was impressive.

He charged other soldiers of the Division to emulate the examplary conduct of the honourees.

The General Officer Commanding disclosed that the four motorcycles pesented to the soldiers was a symbol of appreciation for their outstanding conduct.

The army boss further enjoined them not to relent in their duties even whe they think nobody is observing.

As gathered, each of the four awarded soldiers were drawn from various units of the Division and were picked after a careful observation of their conducts over a period.

