Army boss deploys newly promoted senior officers

The Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya has approved the deployment of newly promoted senior officers to their different appointed positions and while some were deployed to different bases, others retained their positions.

The Army Boss stated that the deployment was an effort to rejig and reinvigorate the Nigerian Army with quality and effective officers to discharge their duties as expected.

Yahaya further charged all the new senior officers to uphold the confidence which the force had entrusted them and continue to strengthen their commitment to duty in their new appointments, adding that they must make value addition in their respective commands and appointments with their efficiency.

As disclosed through a statement by the force’s Director Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, on Tuesday, the posting and appointment of senior officers of the Nigerian Army was released on Monday 10 January 2022 and include General Officers Commanding and other senior officers.

According to the statement, those redeployed in the current posting are: Major General GA Umelo from Defence Simulation Centre to Defence Headquarters ( Defence Research and Development Bureau) and appointed Director General, Major General V Ebhaleme is to remain in Defence Space Administration and appointed Director Support Services, Major General GB Audu from Defence Administration to Nigerian Army Resource Centre and appointed Senior Research Fellow.

Others who retained their positions included; Major General SE Udounwa from Army War College Nigeria to the newly established Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes and appointed Chief of Special Services/ Programmes (Army), Major General MT Durowaiye from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Army Headquarters Department of Administration (Army) and appointed Director Veteran Affairs Directorate, Major General AE Attu from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Defence Training and Operations and appointed Director Peace Keeping Operations, Major General UT Musa from Department of Administration (Army) to Headquarters 81 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding, Major General CU Onwunle from Directorate of Automated Data Processing to Defence Headquarters ( Department of Communications) and appointed Director of Communications, Major General OO Oluyede from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Headquarters 6 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding, Major General LT Omoniyi from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Army Headquarters Department of Operations and appointed Director Campaign Planning, Major General OJ Akpor from Nigerian Defence Academy to Defence Headquarters ( Directorate of Defence Information) and appointed Director Defence Information, Major General AA Eyitayo from 7 Division to Defence Headquarters and appointed Director Campaign Planning, Major General LA Fejokwu from 81 Division to Defence Headquarters Department of Standard and Evaluation and appointed Director Standard and Evaluation, while Major General JAL Jimoh is redeployed from Nigerian Army School of Artillery to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command and appointed Chief of Training.

Also, Major General HT Wesley moved from Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Headquarters Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Director Administration, Major General JO Ochai from Army Headquarters Department of Operations to Nigerian Army Armour School and appointed Commandant, Major General SG Mohammed from 6 Division to Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans as Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans amongst others.

Other senior officers who were deployed included; Brigadier General AS Maikano from Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme to 82 Division and appointed Commander Division Finance and Accounts, Brigadier General LA Lebo from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery to Army Headquarters Department of Army Training and appointed Acting Deputy Chief of Training (Linkages/Integration), Brigadier General MO Ihanuwaze from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army Budget and appointed Director of Budget and Accounts, Brigadier General O Adegbe from Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs and appointed Director Psychological Operations,

