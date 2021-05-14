Army begins unserviceable ammunition, explosives demolition

The Nigerian Army, 34 Artillery Brigade in Obinze, near Owerri, has disclosed that plams have been concluded to begin the demolition of unserviceable ammunition and explosives.

It explained that the exercise would be conducted by the 82 Base Ammunition Depot, Enugu from May 14 to May 21 for demolition of the instruments.

The Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Lt. Babatunde Zubairu, through a statement on Friday noted that the exercise would take place between 7 am and 5 pm daily throughout the period.

“The people of Obinze and surrounding communities are advised to keep away from the range area during the period of the exercise.

“This is not a cause for alarm as the Nigerian Army remains committed to the safety of Nigerians,” Zubairu stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

