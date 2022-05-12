Army begins manhunt for personnel’s abductors

Following a recent bandit attack, which left six soldiers dead, the Nigerian Army has launched a search and rescue mission to go after the abductors of one of its personnel in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba state.

Army said that troops of 93 Battalion have been deployed to go in search of the missing personnel, who was in action while responding to a distress call of an attack on Tati community in the state.

The troops in a convoy along the axis were said to have launched out swiftly following a distress call that the community was under attack and razed by suspected bandits.

While in pursuit of the bandits, troops were said to have fallen into an ambush staged by the terrorists and they were said to have fought fiercely through the ambush neutralizing four of the bandits.

However, during the gun duel, six soldiers were said to have been killed by the bandits, while one personnel, who is a commanding officer was abducted.

The Army, Director of Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, through a statement obtained by The Guild on Thursday, disclosed that in a similar operation, a reinforcement team from 6 Brigade deployed against the fleeing bandits at Ananum village in Donga Local Government Area of the state, neutralized 2 two bandits

Nwachukwu stated that during the operation, one Ak 47 rifle, one pistol, one locally fabricated gun, 2 AK 47 Magazines, 19 rounds of 7.62 mm special, 7 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and 3 motorbikes were recovered.

According to the statement: “Troops are currently in pursuit of the bandits and will leave no stone unturned in the ongoing search and rescue operations for the missing personnel.

The good people of Taraba state are enjoined to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to security agencies.”

