Army begins Investigations on Yobe cleric’s death

The Headquarters Sector 2 Joint Task Force North-east Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army has constituted a panel to investigate the alleged complicity of its soldiers accused of killing an Islamic cleric, Goni Gashua in Yobe state.

It stated that the investigation is in collaboration with Yobe State Police Command to unravel the identity of the suspected soldiers.

According to the Army, at the end of the investigation, the soldiers would be made to face the full wrath of both military and civil laws.

The Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Kennedy Anyanwu said that the incident is highly regrettable given the Sectors disposition and zero tolerance on violation of Code of Conduct and Rules of engagement for troops.

Anyanwu, through a statement released on Monday, the Sector commiserated with the family of the victim and the good people of Yobe State and promised that justice would be served accordingly.

As gathered, Gashua was killed on Friday night near Jaji Maji in Karasuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State.

