Army begins investigations on Lagos policeman’s death

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army has began investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of a policeman who was beaten to death by soldiers in Ojo axis of Lagos.

It disclosed that it already in touch with the Lagos State Police Command to resolve the issue.

The army described the incident as a regrettable one considered the Division’s disposition and zero tolerance for any misconduct among its personnel.

The Acting Deputy Director 81 Division Public Relations, Olaniyi Osoba through a statement released on Friday, in Lagos stated that the division has set up a board to investigate the incident and get the perpetrators.

He stated that anyone found guilty in regards to the incident would be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions.

According to the statement: “The attention of the 81 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to a story online over the unfortunate incident that occurred between some soldiers and policemen around Ojo in Lagos resulting in the loss of the life of a police officer.

“Accordingly, the Division has instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident At the end of the investigation, anyone found culpable will be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions.. Consequently, the Division wishes to commiserate with the Ojo Police Division and members of the family of the victim.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

