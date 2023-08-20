Army begins investigations on Lagos driver’s murder

The Nigerian Army has commenced investigation into an alleged killing of a Lagos-based commercial driver identified as Lawal.

Lawal was allegedly killed by some persons in military uniform barely three days ago while performing his daily business in the state.

This was contained in a statement released in Sunday by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni.

The Army said though information into the allegation is still scanty, it is “appropriate to bring the occurrence to public notice and the steps taken to identify the alleged persons in military uniform, believed to be soldiers, and bring them to justice, if truly they are serving soldiers”.

“The Division is currently carrying out investigation in conjunction with the Nigerian Police Lagos State Command to unravel the identity of the alleged suspects and the circumstances surrounding the alleged unfortunate incident.

“At the end of the investigation, if the suspects are identified as serving soldiers, they will be made to face the full wrath of both military and civil laws,” the statement partly read.

The Army commiserated with the family of the victim while promising that justice would be served accordingly.

