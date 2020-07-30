Army begins investigation after attack on Borno Gov.’s convoy

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that it has begun an investigation into the attack on a convoy of the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, which was reported to have been carried out by Boko Haram terrorists in Baga area of the state.

The terrorists were said to have opened fire on the governor’s convoy when he was on his way to some internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the northern part of Borno after visiting the Commander, 19 Brigade at the Nigerian Army Super Camp Baga.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said that investigations has commenced in earnest to unravel those behind the attack on the Governor’s convoy and bring the culprits to book.

Musa, through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, maintained that the bandits have been overpowered and many neutralised and that the unfortunate incident involving the Governor was an isolated incident which would be decisively dealt with.

“The unfortunate incident occurred shortly after the Governor and his entourage departed the Super Campaign to visit other parts of Baga town. The incident forced the Governor to abort his planned movement to Baga.

“Although, details of the unfortunate incident are sketchy and under investigation, efforts are ongoing to comb the area where the incident occurred with a view to track down and deal decisively with the attackers. An investigation is also in progress to identify the circumstances that led to the attack.

“Regrettably, this is an isolated and most unfortunate incident that occurred in a territory where normalcy has since been restored with socio-economic activities picking up.

“The Nigerian Army wants to reassure the general public that this will be interrogated with a view to forestalling future re-occurrence.

“Additionally, Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that it will continue to discharge its responsibilities professionally with respect for the fundamental human rights of all Nigerians and in compliance with the extant rules of engagement.

“The good people of Baga town and indeed the entire Borno State are enjoined to continue to provide credible information that will assist the security agencies to successfully combat terrorism as well as apprehend and flush out the perpetrators of the attack,” the statement read.