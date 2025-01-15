Army bans drone operations in Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, three others

The Nigerian army has imposed an indefinite ban on the use of drones in Borno, Bauchi, Yobe, and Adamawa states and others, a measure to prevent attacks on communities across the region.

The ban imposed by the military was said to have been driven by escalating security concerns tied to unauthorized drone activities in the region.

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, Air Commodore U. Idris, expressed concerns over the uncontrolled deployment of drones by both private individuals and government entities.

He warned that such unregulated operations could significantly threaten security, particularly if exploited by criminal groups or non-state actors.

“The widespread use of drones for both personal and commercial purposes has raised serious security issues,” Idris explained, emphasizing that such technology could be weaponized for offensive or subversive activities.

He pointed out that drones have previously been employed to target military installations and critical national infrastructure in other countries, further underscoring the potential risks.

This directive comes in the wake of an incident on January 7, 2025, where a passenger on an NGO-operated flight from Maiduguri to Monguno was caught with a drone during a routine check at the helipad.

The device was confiscated, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Similar cases of unauthorized drone sightings in the region have also been reported, adding to the authorities’ concerns.