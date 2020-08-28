Army assures Corps members safety during Ondo guber poll

Ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo State, the Nigerian Army has assured that the force would ensure maximum protection of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members that would be drafted for election assignments across the state.

As stated, strategies have been mapped out, and plans concluded to ensure that corps members that would be carrying out election assignments scheduled for October in all the nooks and crannies of the state are protected before, during, and after the exercise.

The Brigade Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General, Zakari Abu-Bakr, assured that the military was ready to deploy scientific and tactical approach towards ensuring that the peace being enjoyed in the state was not threatened during the election.

Speaking when the NYSC State Coordinator, Grace Akpabio, paid him a visit in Akure, Abu-Bakr reiterated that the safety of corps members serving across the state remains his command’s priority.

The Brigade Commander revealed that leadership of all military formations under the 2nd Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan had met with the General officer Commanding, Major General, Anthony Omozojie, to map out strategies for both Edo and Ondo states gubernatorial elections respectively.

“NYSC and the Nigerian Army have a long-standing relationship. The scheme is an integral part of the Nigerian Army and we cannot treat any matters relating to NYSC as less important”.

“The command will continue to synergize with other security agencies to make sure that members of the service corps operate in the state without fear or trepidation.

“We shall continue to partner with other security agencies to protect the corps members. By our training and operational vantage position, we have the capabilities and what it takes to make corps members serve the nation under a protective environment,” he said.

However, Akpabio who earlier expressed concern over the safety of corps members that would be engaged by INEC in the forthcoming governorship election in the state appreciated the priority attention accorded all matters relating to NYSC in the state by the Brigade Commander.