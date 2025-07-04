Army arrests two gunmen, recover arms in Benue

Troops of the Nigerian Army, alongside DSS and other security operatives, have apprehended two men suspected of supplying arms to insurgents responsible for repeated attacks across Benue State communities.

The arrest was carried out by soldiers attached to the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) team, in collaboration with operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and a private security firm, Keystone.

The suspects, 42-year-old Felix Agbako from Abiam village in Gwer East Local Government Area, and 42-year-old Tsekaa Kyaan from Tse-Adam village in Makurdi LGA, were apprehended during a stop-and-search exercise conducted by the soldiers.

As gathered, the duo were caught with dangerous weapons concealed in a blue Toyota Camry bearing Lagos registration number FST 733 GL.

During the operation, carried out by troops of the 401 Special Forces Brigade led by Captains Miri-Dashe and Iyamba, an AK-47 rifle and a magazine loaded with 7.62mm special ammunition were discovered hidden in the vehicle.

A statement issued via the official X handle of OPWS disclosed that the suspects were arrested along a route frequently used by armed groups to gain access to Makurdi and other vulnerable communities.

The military noted that this operation forms part of a broader campaign to dismantle illegal arms trafficking networks and neutralize threats posed by criminal gangs operating within Benue and neighboring states.

It added that the suspects are currently in custody and undergoing interrogation, with investigations ongoing to uncover potential links to larger criminal operations.

The military further reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying patrols and intelligence-led operations aimed at restoring lasting peace and stability to the region.