Army arrests two gunmen link to Kaduna clergyman’s death, six others

After weeks of investigations, the Nigerian Army has arrested two gunmen linked to the murder a seminarian, Naaman Ngophe, and setting ablaze the Saint Raphael Catholic Church in Fadan Kamantan village, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The two suspects were Hassan Mato and Ahmad Khalifa, whose decision to set the church ablaze left Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo and Noah Monday, who were rescued by the Army that rushed to the scene, with varying degrees of burns in the council.

Aside from both suspects, six others were apprehended by the military including two suspects that were linked to gruesome murder of a female farmer, Dorathy Jonathan, at Afana village in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

They were all arrested Army officers attached to the Special Task Force Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) and were paraded by the military on Friday in Jos, Plateau State capital, the headquarters of the troops.

The Media Information Officer OPSH, Captain Oya James, disclosed that among the six was a wanted gunrunner, Napoleon John, who had been assisting bandits to terrorise Kaduna and Plateau states.

Oya added that the suspect led troops to a concealed factory where arms of different caliber were sold by another miscreant, Monday Dunia, who confessed to have been in the business for more than five years, fueling the crisis in Kaduna and neighboring Plateau States.

“Another two suspects were arrested for their involvement in the killing of a herder following a reprisal attack by locals over the killing of a farmer at Gora town”.

According to him, “A total of 31 different caliber of weapons were recovered from the suspects including 3 AK 47 Riffles, 5 fabricated AK 47 Riffles, 1 x Pump action rifle and 10 locally fabricated pistols. Others include 8 fabricated revolvers rifle and 3 locally fabricated Sub Machine guns.

“The General Officer Commanding 3 Division NA and Commander OPSH, Major General AE Abubakar appreciates every law-abiding citizens for their unwavering support in the fight against criminality, and promised that the suspects would be prosecuted in court immediately investigations are concluded”.

