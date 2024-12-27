Army arrests two Boko Haram members, recovers arms in Taraba

The Nigerian Army troops attached to Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have arrested two suspected terrorists and recovered weapons in Taraba State, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance security and combat terrorism in the region.

The two suspected terrorist members were apprehended by the Army while disguised as a member of the vigilante group and food vendor in the state.

The arrests of the suspects were disclosed on Friday by the Brigade Public Relations Officer, Lt. Col. Abdul Musa, in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, the arrests follow intensified intelligence-driven operations after the kidnapping of a district head in Jalingo Local Government Area on Nov. 27.

The victim was released after a ransom payment, prompting the military to track and apprehend the perpetrators.

“On Dec. 18, troops arrested Musa Suito, a vigilante operative in Jalingo metropolis, who exploited his role to provide information on potential targets for kidnappers. Items recovered from him included one Dane gun and two cartridges,” the statement read.

In a separate operation on Dec. 20, troops apprehended a suspected Boko Haram member, Nura Yakubu, in Garba Chede, Bali Local Government Area. Investigations revealed that Yakubu, who posed as a food vendor, harbored Boko Haram terrorists deployed to Taraba State.

The statement further disclosed that Yakubu and his gang were implicated in the kidnapping of a businessman, identified as Mr. Arinze, and the son of Alhaji Ibrahim in the Garbatau community of Bali Local Government Area.

The Nigerian Army assured residents of its continued commitment to safeguarding lives and property while urging the public to provide timely and credible information to security agencies.

“The 6 Brigade remains steadfast in its mission to ensure the safety and security of lives and property across Taraba State and beyond,” the statement added.