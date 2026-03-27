Army arrests three terrorists during raid in Benue

Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE have arrested three suspected terrorists and recovered an AK-47 rifle along with other items during a clearance operation in Benue State.

The operation, carried out by troops of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Intervention Battalion XI, forms part of ongoing efforts to secure farming communities ahead of the wet season.

Acting on credible intelligence, the troops advanced tactically into the Agasha general area, where they cordoned off the location and apprehended three suspects.

The suspects were identified as Sule Ibrahim and Salmanu Risko, both from Nasarawa State, and Abdulkareem Haruna from Jos.

Items recovered from the suspects include one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 27 rounds of 7.62mm x 39 ammunition, a Tecno mobile phone, a cutlass, ten sachets of alcohol, and assorted charms.

The suspects are currently in military custody undergoing preliminary investigation and are expected to be handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

Troops have since maintained a vigilant presence in the area to deny criminal elements freedom of action and to ensure the safety of residents, particularly as the farming season approaches.

The Force Commander of the Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their professionalism, resilience, and commitment to safeguarding law-abiding citizens within the area of operation.