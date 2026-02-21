Army arrests Taraba arms dealer, recovers N2.4m, AK-47s

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected arms dealer in Taraba State and recovered N2.4 million, two AK-47 rifles, and a large quantity of ammunition during a security operation.

The suspect, identified as Monday Reuben, was apprehended after troops conducted a thorough search of the vehicle he was driving.

According to the Army, the arrest followed credible intelligence that led to the interception of the vehicle during a stop-and-search exercise.

The operation was carried out by troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army under Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke at Sarkin Kudu in Ibi Local Government Area on February 21, 2026.

Items recovered from the suspect include two AK-47 rifles, 197 empty magazines, and a box of 7.62 x 51mm NATO ammunition containing 250 rounds.

In addition, 14 packs of 9mm Parabellum ammunition comprising 700 rounds, 19 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and N2,440,000 in cash were found in his possession.

Other items recovered include multiple identification and ATM cards, two mobile phones, assorted local charms, and personal effects.

The Army confirmed that the suspect and all recovered exhibits are in custody pending further investigation and subsequent handover to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

Reacting to the development, the Commander of the 6 Brigade, Chukwuemeka Micheal Akaliro, commended the troops for their vigilance and professionalism.

He stated that the operation demonstrated the Brigade’s commitment to dismantling arms trafficking networks and restoring security.

He further stressed that the formation would sustain ongoing operations aimed at eliminating criminal elements and safeguarding lives and property across the state.