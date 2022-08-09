Report on Interest
under logo

SGF Commends NNPC, partners on COVID-19 intervention, other…

The Guild

Fulani attacks: Untold story of Yoruba new voice, Sunday…

The Guild

Borno Govt. reopens Bama-Banki road 9yrs after closure over…

The Guild
Metro

Army arrests suspects behind Owo church massacre

By Esther Kalu

By Esther Kalu

The Nigerian Army in collaboration the Department of Security Services (DSS) and the police have arrested suspects behind the massacre on the Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The arrest of the suspects was said to have been two months after the massacre on the Owo church.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Leo Irabor confirmed that the attackers were arrested during joint operations involving the Armed Forces, the Department of Security Services (DSS) and the police.

Irabor, during a parley with newsmen, in Abuja, on Tuesday said that the suspects would be made to face the law after investigations.

As gathered, about 40 people were said to have been killed when the gunmen stormed the church on June 5, opened fire on the congregation, and also detonated explosives as the worshippers scampered for safety.

Esther Kalu 1021 posts 0 comments

Esther Kalu is a Journalist with The Guild Press Limited.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: