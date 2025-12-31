Army arrests suicide bomber link to Borno mosque attack

The Nigerian Army has arrested a suicide bomber believed to be connected to the recent deadly attack on a mosque in Borno State, following intelligence-led operations aimed at preventing further assaults on civilians and places of worship.

The arrest came days after a bomb explosion at a mosque in Maiduguri killed several worshippers and left many others injured.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Army disclosed that the suspect was intercepted while allegedly preparing to carry out another attack.

The Army further explained that the arrest likely disrupted an imminent operation that could have resulted in additional casualties and widespread devastation in the North.

According to the Joint Task Force North East under Operation Hadin Kai, the suspect was apprehended on Monday evening during a coordinated security operation around a central mosque in Banki town, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Army said the suspect, identified as Abubakar Mustapha, was found in possession of primed components used in the manufacture of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), indicating readiness to carry out a suicide bombing.

“The materials recovered from him suggested clear intent and an immediate threat,” a military source said.

Preliminary investigations also revealed that the suspect is a native of Bama Local Government Area and is currently providing information to investigators regarding his sponsors, collaborators, and possible links to terrorist groups operating in the North East.

“Interrogation is ongoing to dismantle the wider network behind the planned attack,” the source added.

Meanwhile, in a related operation, troops stationed along the Nigeria–Cameroon border intercepted a vehicle transporting large quantities of urea fertiliser, a substance commonly used in the manufacture of IEDs.

The military said the interception led to the arrest of a fertiliser dealer and the recovery of additional bags, bringing the total seized to twelve.

It added that the latest arrests underscore intensified surveillance and patrols across Borno and neighbouring areas to prevent a repeat of the recent mosque bombing.

“Our forces remain proactive and committed to denying terrorists the ability to strike civilian targets,” the Joint Task Force said.

The army reassured residents of the North East of its resolve to protect lives and property, while urging the public to continue sharing timely and credible intelligence with security agencies to support ongoing counterterrorism operations.