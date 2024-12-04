Army arrests soldiers for beating two Lagosians

The Nigerian Army has arrested soldiers caught on camera for allegedly torturing two civilians in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State.

They were arrested after a video clip of their actions had gone viral on different Social media revealing the Soldiers manhandling civilians over sundry offences.

The torture had triggered an outcry from Nigerians with many demanding disciplinary action against the erring soldiers, to serve as a deterrent to other law enforcement officers across the country.

Confirming their arrest, the Nigerian Army, through a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday said the soldiers are already in custody for questioning over their public conduct.

It said: “After preliminary investigation, the Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that it has identified and arrested the soldiers involved in the unprofessional handling of two civilians in an unfortunate incident that occurred in Badagry-Lagos State as viewed in a viral video.

“A comprehensive military police investigation of the suspects is ongoing. Be assured that justice will be served accordingly.