Army arrests soldier possessing illegal ammunition in Borno

By Awoniyi Ademide

A soldier attached to the Nigerian Army’s 7 Division, Nathaniel Jeremiah, has been arrested for allegedly possessing unauthorized ammunition in Borno State.

After his arrest, the soldier was detained at the Borno Express Terminal Park in Maiduguri, the State capital, for interrogation and prosecution as stipulated by the law.

The arrest occurred during a routine security check at the park where Jeremiah attempted to board a vehicle heading to Adamawa State.

A source in the state, Zagazola Makama, disclosed that security personnel discovered 89 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition concealed in Jeremiah’s bag during the search.

He added that the suspect was immediately taken into custody for questioning, and the confiscated ammunition was handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.

As of the time of this report, officials have not released an official statement regarding the incident, but investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the possession of the ammunition.

Police arrests 348 drug dealers, others in Abuja
N67.5bn is insufficient to tackle drug trafficking in 2025- Marwa

