Army arrests robber terrorising travellers on Kaduna–Abuja highway

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested an armed robbery suspect who had been terrorising travellers along the busy Kaduna–Abuja highway, bringing relief to motorists frequently targeted on the vital route.

The suspect, believed to be part of a criminal gang preying on road users, was apprehended after soldiers promptly responded to a distress call, neutralising the immediate threat and preventing any abduction or loss of life.

The arrest occurred at Nasarawan Doka along the Abuja–Kaduna Highway, where troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army/Sector 1 Operation FANSAN YAMMA were conducting a routine patrol on Wednesday when they received the alert.

Confirming the development, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Shuaib Umar, said, “The troops received a distress call about an ongoing armed robbery at Nasarawan Doka and immediately mobilised to engage the criminals, neutralising the threat.”

During the encounter, one of the suspects, identified as Kabiru Zayyanu, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was promptly evacuated to Doka General Hospital, where he received first aid. Other members of the gang fled into the surrounding area.

Troops launched a hot pursuit but made no further contact with the fleeing criminals. No casualties or abductions were recorded among travellers or soldiers during the operation.

“The arrested suspect will be handed over to the relevant security agency upon completion of investigations,” Umar added.

On the broader security situation, he said troops continue to maintain a strong presence, dominate the area, and ensure a secure environment.

The Nigerian Army reassured the public of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging residents and travellers to report suspicious activities to security agencies.