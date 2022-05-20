Army arrests Lagos trader for selling military kits

The Nigerian Army has arrested a trader, Jude Eze for allegedly selling military accouterments and kits to criminal elements across Lagos and Ogun State.

The Army was said to have made the clarification while reacting to allegations by the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) that it arrested and detained the civilian for selling Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) boots.

It stated that 81 Division had recently arrested several impostors posing as military personnel, who were paraded before the media and subsequently handed over to the Nigeria Police for further necessary action.

According to the military agency, investigations conducted on the impostors revealed that most of them acquired their military accouterments from illegal vendors within Lagos and it was what necessitated a raid on illegal vendors of military accouterments in Lagos, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The Acting Deputy Director, 81 Division Army Public Relations, Osoba Olaniyi, disclosed that an investigation into their activities is ongoing to obtain more intelligence and unravel some suspicions about their activities.

Olaniyi, who described the act of imposters as a breach of national security, said that as soon as the investigation is concluded the suspect would be handed over to the appropriate security agency for further action.

According to the statement: “Members of the general public should rest assured that the Division will continue to respect and protect the rights of citizens as enshrined in the constitution.

“The Division enjoins members of the public to continue to support her operations with credible information on observed illicit activities and crimes being perpetrated by persons in military uniform, to rid Lagos and Ogun States of criminal elements using military uniforms as cover.”

