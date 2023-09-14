Army arrests Kaduna youngman for killing housewife resisting rape

The Nigerian Army troops attached to Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) has arrested a youngman, Lot Dauda, who was alleged to have conspired with his friend to killed a housewife that resisted them from raping her in Kaduna State.

While his friend was still at large, Dauda was apprehended by the troops after they were hinted by residents that he and his friend had killed a housewife, Dorathy Jonathan, in her farm in Southern Kaduna area of the state.

It was learnt that Dauda and his friend killed the deceased while fetching firewood at Afana village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the State.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Army disclosed that the suspect was arrested through a manhunt that was launched after the incident occurred during weekend.

According to the statement, Dauda and his friend approached Dorathy while working on a farmland and wanted to get intimate forcefully with the victim who put up a struggle leading to her gruesome murder.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest the other accomplice, while the arrested suspect would be charged to court once investigation is completed”.

