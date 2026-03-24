Army arrests ISWAP informant in Adamawa

The Nigerian Army has arrested a suspected informant for the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), identified as Abdullahi Umar, as security forces intensify efforts to dismantle insurgent support networks in the North-East.

Umar, 25, a native of Gwoza in neighbouring Borno State, is alleged to have been working with insurgents by gathering intelligence on military locations and supplying strategic information to aid potential attacks on troops.

A military source said the suspect was assigned by insurgent commanders to conduct reconnaissance around military formations and map out routes leading to the 232 Battalion’s operational area.

Preliminary findings indicate that Umar had been surveying roads and monitoring security arrangements around military facilities to identify possible entry points that could be exploited.

Security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, confirmed the development, noting that the suspect was apprehended during a coordinated operation.

“Initial investigations showed that insurgents deployed the suspect to carry out reconnaissance around military positions and identify access routes for potential attacks,” Makama said.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly admitted to participating in a recent insurgent attack on troops in Ngoshe community.

“He confessed to involvement in a previous attack on soldiers, and investigators are working to determine the extent of his participation and links to other operatives,” the source added.

The arrest was carried out by troops of the Joint Task Force under Operation Hadin Kai, working alongside civilian hunters and members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, following intelligence reports on the presence of insurgent collaborators in the area.

Umar was arrested on March 23 in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State and remains in custody as investigations continue. Authorities say the development could provide further intelligence on insurgent activities in the region.