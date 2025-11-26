Army arrests herders for damaging crops on Benue farmland

Troops of the Nigerian Army arrested two herders who were found trespassing and destroying crops on community farmland during a routine harvest-season patrol in Makurdi, Benue State.

The suspects were apprehended by soldiers attached to Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) after they were caught leading their cattle into cultivated plots belonging to farmers in the area, resulting in significant crop damage.

The swift response by the troops was said to have prevented further destruction and a potential clash between the herders and the farmers.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued yesterday by Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu of the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on November 20, 2025, during a routine farm-protection patrol by troops deployed at Zongo Akiki.

“The vigilant troops intercepted the two herders after they reportedly led their cattle into cultivated farmlands belonging to local residents, resulting in damage to crops. The swift intervention prevented further destruction and possible confrontation between the herders and the affected farmers. The suspects are currently in custody for further investigation and necessary legal action,” the statement reads.

Force Commander, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their professionalism and urged members of the public to avoid taking the law into their hands during disputes. He warned that retaliatory violence only heightens tensions and undermines peaceful coexistence.

“Reprisal attacks only worsen conflicts. Everyone must adhere to the law to maintain peace. We will not allow anyone to undermine the hard work of our farmers,” said the Force Commander.

Gara also called on herders to respect the law and desist from actions that endanger security, stressing that OPWS remains committed to protecting farmlands and ensuring a safe environment for legitimate economic activities.