Army arrests gun-runner, four others, recovers arms in Plateau

The Nigerian Army has arrested five suspects, including a notorious gunrunner, during separate operations in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.



Among the suspects arrested was 48-year-old Stephen Gyang, a gunrunner who was intercepted by Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) troops at a stop-and-search checkpoint in Kwanan Fulani, following information provided by a source.



It was gathered that Gyang was allegedly transporting the weapons to Farin Lamba in Jos South LGA, concealing them among his belongings to avoid detection by security agencies, however, he was caught during the inspection.

Items recovered from Gyang at the checkpoint were a fabricated rifle, an AK-47 magazine, 15 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a knife, and a motorcycle.

In a related operation, four other suspects were arrested at another checkpoint in the same area.



The suspects, Benjamin Mwanta (26), Bitrus David (38), Joseph Davou (27), and Christopher Jah (26), were found in possession of various weapons and equipment.



The recovered items include an AK-47 rifle, a fabricated AK-47 rifle, one round of 7.62mm special ammunition, a jackknife, four mobile phones, and three motorcycles.

According to the military, the suspects, along with the recovered arms and ammunition, are currently in custody, with further investigations underway to gather intelligence and dismantle gun-running networks in the region.