Army arrests five NSCDC officers vandalizing rail tracks in Yobe

Five officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been arrested by the army in Yobe State for their alleged involvement in the vandalism and illegal transportation of rail tracks.

The NSCDC officers were among eight individuals apprehended during a military operation launched after credible intelligence linked them to the dismantling and theft of railway infrastructure.

According to information obtained by The Guild, the arrests were made after soldiers intercepted a truck loaded with suspected stolen railway sleepers en route to Damaturu.

Accompanying the truck was a Hilux van marked with NSCDC registration number CD 234 A, which was allegedly used by the civil defence operatives as an escort vehicle.

During the operation, troops also discovered ₦128,500 hidden in the underwear of one of the NSCDC officers.

The cash is believed to be part of a payment received for facilitating the illegal activities of the vandals.

Investigations following the arrests revealed that the stolen materials were removed from a section of the railway near Kukuwa, in Gujba Local Government Area.

Further findings suggest the NSCDC personnel were hired by a criminal syndicate to ensure the safe passage of the stolen items in exchange for bribes.

Meanwhile, the arrested individuals, along with the seized truck and escort vehicle, have been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Damaturu for further investigation.

A bomb disposal unit has also been deployed to inspect the confiscated materials to rule out any potential threats.

Military authorities have assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway and that all those found culpable will be prosecuted accordingly.