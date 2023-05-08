Army arrests five Boko Haram logistic suppliers, four others

Efforts by the Nigerian Army to restore peace to Borno State and other regions across the North have yielded another result, following the arrest of five Boko Haram logistics suppliers and informants in Borno State.

The troops also rescued four persons suspected to be family members of the terrorists who were found fishing in the Tumbun River in the state.

It was learnt that the suspected four family members were apprehended during a patrol along Monguno – Maiduguri axis of Tumbun Shanu.

Items recovered by the military from the suspects, who were currently being interrogated, included the sum of N439,000 and personal clothing among others.

On Monday, sources said that in Monguno, the joint patrol arrested four terrorists who were informants and were said to be in the custody of Nigerian Army headquarters Sector 3 for investigation.

In a related development, troops of Sector 4 MNJTF Diffa Niger arrested one of the terrorist’s logistics suppliers at Kingorua.

The suspect, as gathered, was arrested with two bags of rice, 25 litres of petrol in a jerrican, two gallons containing 4 litres of engine oil each,10 sacks containing bread and 6 bags of assorted drinks.

Also, in a combined clearance operation named operation KOUKOURI, troops of MNJTF arrested 18 BH/ISWAP Terrorists and their collaborators. Items recovered from them included 2 x AK 47 rifles. During the clearance operation, three terrorist camps, one IED-making factory, one Motorcycle and 10 bags of fish were destroyed.

The Force Commander MNJTF Maj Gen. GU Chibuisi, has applauded the commitment of the troops in denying the terrorists freedom of action within the Lake Chad Basin region and urged them to maintain the tempo in order to flush out the remnants of the terrorists from their enclaves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

