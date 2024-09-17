27.2 C
Army arrests five arms dealers in plateau

The Nigerian Army has arrested no fewer than five notorious gunrunners during a patrol in Jos North Local Government area of Plateau state.

Among the five suspects apprehended by the military was Mohamed Sanni, and were arrested when Troops of Operation Safe Haven raided a hideout sited at Naraguta mining area in Bayameni, along Bauchi road in plateau state.

Aside from the arrest, the troop also recovered arms and ammunition including two AK-47 rifles, one Fabrique Nationale automatic rifle, 14 AK-47 magazines, one Fabrique Nationale magazine, 5,316 rounds of 7.62 MM (Special), Ninety-Eight rounds of 7.62 MM (NATO) and 43 rounds of 9 MM.

The Military spokesperson, Major Stephen Zhakom, disclosed this through a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to Zhakom, the suspects are undergoing interrogation to gather useful intelligence on how to tame other members and disrupt the gun running supply chain.

