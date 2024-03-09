Army arrests ex-Naval officer, Kaduna chief killers

The Nigerian Army’s troop of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has arrested alleged prime suspects in the murder of the Ardo of Kamuru of Dutsen Bako village, Ikulu Chiefdom in Zango Kataf Local Government, Kaduna State, Saleh Umar, as well as a Nigerian Air Force Master Warrant Officer (MWO), Hamza Musa.

They are Bokolo Mohammed from Laduga village in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State and two other suspects, Shuaibu Mohammed, and Abdulkareem Suleiman, both arrested at Kamaru market under Ikulu chiefdom in Zango Kataf council area of the state.

Meanwhile, killers of the ex-Naval officer were alleged to be his two sons and a cousin. And they were Timothy Musa and Yaro Musa as well as Samson Moses a cousin to the deceased.

recorded breakthroughs with the arrest of wanted criminals on their list.

Parading the suspects in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Saturday spokesperson of the OPSH, Major Samson Nantip, said that the breakthrough were recorded recently.

Nantip said: “With us today are the prime suspects in the gruesome murder of the Ardo of Kamuru of Dutsen Bako village, Ikulu Chiefdom in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Saleh Umar as well as the killer of discharged Nigerian Air Force Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Hamza Musa.

“Also, we have apprehended the shooter at Bokkos during which one person sadly lost his life and another was injured. We also conducted joint sting operations with the DSS to the hideout of railway vandals and economic saboteurs in Plateau State and made huge significant breakthroughs.

“Before I proceed, it is important to note that Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) and indeed all security agencies are now better equipped to track and resolve isolated killings, kidnapping and other criminal activities within the Joint Operations Area. Even when you evade our radar to perpetrate these acts, it’s only a matter of time before you are brought to justice”

“Following the gruesome murder of the Ardo of Kamuru Alhaji Saleh Umar on 27 February 2024 who was earlier kidnapped and a ransom of N2 million paid, security agencies ramped up covert operations and successfully arrested the key perpetrators.

” They are Bokolo Mohammed from Laduga village in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State and two other suspects Mr Shuaibu Mohammed and Abdulkareem Suleiman both arrested at Kamaru market under Ikulu chiefdom in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

“Confessional statements obtained from the suspects revealed that the late Ardo was ambushed while on transit and moved to Ungwan Zomo where he was killed.

“Preliminary investigation also revealed that the late Ardo was murdered even after a ransom of 2 Million Naira was paid due to his unbiased stance and insistence on peaceful coexistence in the Zango Kataf general area. The arrested suspects would be charged to court for prosecution immediately investigations are concluded.”

The troop also said: “Similarly, a retired personnel of the Nigerian Air Force MWO Hamza Musa was murdered in his residence at Dutsen Bako village under Ikulu chiefdom in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State by his two sons, Mr Timothy Musa and Mr Yaro Musa as well as Mr Samson Moses a cousin to the deceased.

“A sum of money was stolen from his residence during the incident and shared by the suspects”.

“In another breakthrough, the troops on 25 February 24, received information on the attempted kidnap of the Sarki of Ikulu, His Highness Sidi Kukah in his place. Personnel mobilised to the location and thwarted the kidnapping attempt.

“Preliminary investigations showed that Shuaibu Mohammed who was responsible for the murder of the Ardo of Kamuru and two others also masterminded the kidnapping attempt.

“Furthermore, On 6 March 2024, personnel were able to capture the shooter of Mr Istifanus Musa 55 years in Bokkos. His actions also inflicted gunshot injuries on Mr Irimiya David 45 years at Kop village in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State. He is Yakubu Abdulrahman 18 years from Daffo community and has confessed to the crime.

” In another significant development, Operation SAFE HAVEN in collaboration with the tactical team of the Department of State Services (DSS) Plateau State Command acting on human intelligence raided an identified railway vandals/economic saboteurs’ hideout around NEPA area in Jos North LGA of Plateau State and recovered vandalised metallic railway slippers, 2 articulated trucks, 5 car batteries and one 12.5kg gas cylinder. Other items include 1 Yamaha generator, one 315 X 80 Austone tyre and 1 vehicle registration number plate. Meanwhile, preliminary findings reveals that the saboteurs operate in syndicates with the aid of unscrupulous elements who facilitate the discreet conveyance of the vandalised items for onward processing in far away Lagos and Kwara States.”