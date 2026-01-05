Army arrests eight suicide bombers in Adamawa

The Nigerian Army has arrested eight suspected suicide bombers in a targeted operation that security officials described as a major breakthrough against a terror network linked to recent deadly attacks.

The Army said the arrests followed weeks of intelligence-led surveillance, which enabled troops to close in on individuals believed to be directly involved in planning, facilitating, and sustaining suicide bombing operations in the region.

In a statement released on Monday, the Army said two of the suspects were identified as principal facilitators within the suicide bombing network linked to the Gamboru Market Mosque attack.

According to the statement, a search of the suspects’ residence led to the recovery of cash, mobile phones, ATM cards, identification documents, jewellery, and other personal items, all of which are undergoing forensic examination.

The statement further revealed that a suspect already in custody reportedly identified the two principal suspects as those who supplied materials used in assembling the improvised explosive device (IED), while other occupants of the house were also linked to the network.

“All the suspects are currently in military custody and are undergoing detailed interrogation to extract actionable intelligence that will aid ongoing investigations,” the statement disclosed, adding that the suspects would be handed over to the appropriate authorities at the conclusion of preliminary inquiries.

The arrests were carried out by troops of Operation HADIN KAI during a coordinated cordon-and-search operation in the Yan Lemo area of Mubi South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

In a related operation, other troops of Operation HADIN KAI intercepted a large cache of suspected terrorists’ logistics in Mayo Nguli, Maiha Local Government Area of Adamawa State, on January 4, 2026.

The seizure included 45 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit, estimated at about 1,125 litres, believed to have been intended for terrorist activities.

The Army said the suspected suppliers fled upon sighting the troops, abandoning the fuel, which has since been taken into military custody.

“The operation was conducted without incident, and no casualties were recorded,” the statement noted.

The Army also reiterated its commitment to dismantling terrorist networks, disrupting logistics and supply chains, and preventing future attacks.

The force urged members of the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies, noting that community support remains critical to sustaining security across the North-East.