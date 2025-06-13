Army arrests Chinese national aiding terrorists in Borno

Troops operating under the Nigerian army have arrested a Chinese national they believe is aiding terrorist activities.

The Chinese national was apprehended during a recent counter-insurgency sweep aimed at flushing out terrorists and their informants across insurgent-plagued northern regions.

The foreigner, who claimed to be a miner, is currently in the Nigerian military custody undergoing detailed interrogation.

His arrest comes shortly after the military captured four Pakistani nationals accused of providing combat training to terrorist elements in the region.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, revealed that the arrest was part of a broader operation conducted between June 5 and 7, 2025, across Kukawa and Ngala Local Government Areas in Borno State and Geidam LGA in neighbouring Yobe State.

“During the operations, troops apprehended five individuals believed to be logistical suppliers and collaborators of terrorists. Among them was a Chinese citizen claiming to be a miner,” Kangye stated.

Recovered from the suspects were several items, including a vehicle, motorcycle, mobile phones, a Chinese international passport, and ₦10,000 in cash.

General Kangye expressed scepticism about the foreigner’s explanation, questioning the circumstances of his presence in an active military zone.

“As is often the case, suspects deny wrongdoing. But the real issue is: why was he present in an area where military operations were being carried out?” Kangye asked.

He assured that a thorough investigation is ongoing to uncover the foreign national’s real purpose in the area and determine whether he had any connection to insurgent networks.

“We are currently questioning him, and once we conclude our investigations, we’ll provide full details of how he ended up there, whether he acted alone, and what his motives were,” Kangye said.

In a related development, the general addressed concerns over the military’s perceived slow response to emergency situations, particularly in remote communities under attack.

He dismissed the criticisms as unfair, explaining that logistical hurdles and geographical challenges sometimes delay immediate deployment.

“Our personnel cannot be stationed in every community,” he explained. “In some cases, incidents happen 10 or 15 kilometres from the nearest base. Before action is taken, we must determine which unit is responsible, prepare the necessary logistics, and then move. These are real-time challenges.”

Using a hospital analogy, Kangye noted that just as emergency rooms prioritize critical cases, the military must also assess situations based on urgency and feasibility.

“Just because help doesn’t arrive instantly doesn’t mean efforts aren’t underway. We ask for public understanding as our troops continue to work under very difficult conditions,” he said.

He reaffirmed the military’s commitment to safeguarding citizens and responding to all distress calls, urging Nigerians not to underestimate the sacrifices being made on the front lines.

“Our forces are doing their best to protect the people. When calls come in, we respond as fast as we can,” Kangye concluded.